Minnesota spring snowstorm: Flight delays and cancellations

A strong spring snowstorm that is expected Sunday is already causing issues with flight delays and cancellations at St. Paul-Minneapolis International Airport (MSP) during the busy spring break season.

Flight delays and cancellations at MSP

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday:

47 arrivals have been canceled

20 arrivals have been delayed

69 departures have been canceled

21 departures have been delayed

Sunday is expected to bring a spring snowstorm, with the potential of heavy snow and strong winds in the afternoon and into the evening. That snow is expected to turn into rain by Monday in the Twin Cities. Sunday night, snow is likely to be heavy with winds coming from the east at 20 to 35 mph.

