Minnesota spring snowstorm: Flight delays and cancellations

Blizzard Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Chisago County, Isanti County, Sherburne County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Big Stone County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Meeker County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Washington County, Wright County

Minnesota spring snowstorm: Flight delays and cancellations

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 24, 2024 10:37am CDT
MN weather: Heavy snow, strong winds Sunday

The snow on Sunday is starting light in the morning. By the afternoon the snow is expected to pick up, and by Sunday night the snow is expected to be heavy with strong winds. Monday the snow is expected to turn into rain, causing the freshly fallen snow to melt.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A strong spring snowstorm that is expected Sunday is already causing issues with flight delays and cancellations at St. Paul-Minneapolis International Airport (MSP) during the busy spring break season. 

Flight delays and cancellations at MSP

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday: 

  • 47 arrivals have been canceled
  • 20 arrivals have been delayed
  • 69 departures have been canceled
  • 21 departures have been delayed

Sunday is expected to bring a spring snowstorm, with the potential of heavy snow and strong winds in the afternoon and into the evening. That snow is expected to turn into rain by Monday in the Twin Cities. Sunday night, snow is likely to be heavy with winds coming from the east at 20 to 35 mph. 

