Minnesota Senate primary election: Michele Tafoya wins Republican nomination

The Brief Former sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya is the projected winner of the Minnesota Senate Republican primary election. Tafoya beat out Adam Schwarze, who was the GOP endorsement, and Royce White.



Former sports broadcaster turned Republican political consultant Michele Tafoya has won the Republican nomination for Minnesota's U.S. Senate seat.

The Associated Press (AP) called the race, with Tafoya winning 51.6% of the vote. She beat out Adam Schwarze and Royce Lewis.

The Senate seat opened up after Sen. Tina Smith (D) announced she was not running for re-election.

Who is Michele Tafoya?

What we know:

Michele Tafoya is a former NBC Sports sideline reporter and now a conservative commentator, running as a Republican for the U.S. Senate in Minnesota. She is competing for the open seat being vacated by retiring Democratic Senator Tina Smith. Tafoya finished second in the state Republican convention in May, where Adam Schwarze won the party’s endorsement.

Tafoya has raised more than $2.6 million for her campaign, and received an endorsement from Tony Dungy, a Pro Football Hall of fame coach and former broadcast colleague. Tafoya’s key platform aligns with President Trump’s policies, focusing on government accountability, tackling fraud in Minnesota, inflation, crime and border security.