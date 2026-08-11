Live results: Wisconsin primary election 2026

The Brief Wisconsin's primary election is today, Aug. 11. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. See live race results below for the state's governor, State Treasurer, Secretary of State and several congressional districts. Watch live election coverage in the video player above.



Wisconsin's primary election is on Tuesday, Aug. 11, as voters head to the polls to determine candidates for several positions prior to the general election in November.

Timeline:

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. Find live results below.

Wisconsin governor

The one to gather the most headlines has been the race to replace Democrat Gov. Tony Evers, after he announced he would not seek reelection last July.

Five candidates, including Rep. Francesca Hong, Sen. Kelda Roys, David Crowley (a Milwaukee County Executive) and Joel Brennan (Department of Administration secretary for the first three years of Gov. Tony Evers’ tenure). Former WEDC CEO Missy Hughes, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes previously dropped out of contention.

GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany has been endorsed by President Trump, and will be the candidate on the ballot for conservative voters.

Wisconsin state treasurer

Democratic primary voters will choose between Dylan Helmenstine (a Health Care Rate Analyst in the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Medicaid division) and Yee Leng Xiong (former executive director of the Hmong American Center).

John Leiber, a Republican elected to the position in 2022, does not have a primary opponent as he seeks a second term.

Secretary of State

The first time in more than four decades that the Office of Secretary of State will not have an incumbent seeking reelection, four Republicans are running in the party’s primary to fill the position. Both the Democratic and Green parties are each fielding one candidate, meaning they will not have a primary election.

Candidates include Brayden Myer (founder of several activist groups), Nate Pollnow (a beef cattle farmer in Dodge County and former Elba Town Board chair), Jay Schroeder (a self-described "MAGA aligned candidate") and Cindy Werner (military veteran and real estate agent).

3rd Congressional District

The Democratic primary contest features Rebecca Cooke, a business owner making her third consecutive run for the seat, and Emily Berge, a licensed counselor and former Eau Claire City Council president. The winner will advance to the November general election against incumbent Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden, who is unopposed in his primary.

READ MORE: Wisconsin 3rd Congressional District primary results

7th Congressional District

Three candidates are running for the Democratic nomination in CD-7: Chris Armstrong, Fred Clark and Ginger Murray.

Armstrong runs a small IT business out of New Richmond and Hudson. Clark was a Democratic legislator in Wisconsin from 2009 to 2014. Murray is a small business owner and lawyer from the northwoods of Wisconsin.

READ MORE: Wisconsin 7th Congressional District primary results

Other Congressional Districts

Primaries are also being held for Wisconsin's First, Fourth and Sixth congressional districts, covering wide swaths of the state.