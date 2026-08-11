Minnesota Senate primary election: Peggy Flanagan wins DFL nomination

The Brief Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate in Minnesota. Flanagan beat Rep. Angie Craig after a heated race. She will face off against Michele Tafoya in the general election.



Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has won the Democratic nomination for Minnesota's U.S. Senate seat, beating out Rep. Angie Craig.

Peggy Flanagan wins DFL nomination for US senate

Big picture view:

Flanagan has won the Democratic nomination for one of Minnesota’s U.S. Senate seats.

With 58.8% of the vote, Flanagan beat out Craig and four other candidates.

This seat in the Senate for Minnesota opened because Democrat Sen. Tina Smith (D) announced she was not running for re-election.

Who is Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan?

Background:

Flanagan grew up in St. Louis Park and still lives there with her husband and daughter. She started her political career as a member of the Minneapolis School Board in 2004.

She then became the director of the Children's Defense Fund—Minnesota. In 2015, she was elected to the state legislature, where she formed the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus.

In 2018, she became Lieutenant Governor alongside Gov. Tim Walz.

One of Flanagan's issues she would like to address is ending corruption in Washington, which includes passing laws to protect free and fair elections and ban corporate money in elections.

Flanagan also wants to fight for Medicare for All, and ban prior authorization processes for care. She also is looking to raise the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour to keep it tied to inflation and increased costs of food and housing.

Flanagan is endorsed by the Minnesota DFL.

November general election

What's next:

Flanagan will face Michele Tafoya in the general election on Nov. 3.