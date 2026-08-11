Firefighter battling Minnesota wildfires dies after medical emergency

The Brief A firefighter died Tuesday morning after a medical emergency while working on wildfires near Ely, Minnesota. The firefighter was taken to a hospital but did not survive, according to the U.S. Forest Service. More than 760 personnel are currently assigned to the wildfires, which have burned 73,742 acres.



A firefighter working to contain wildfires in northern Minnesota died after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday.

Firefighter dies during wildfire response in Superior National Forest

What we know:

The U.S. Forest Service and Eastern Area Complex Incident Management Team said the firefighter experienced a medical emergency around 10:40 a.m. near Ely. Emergency crews responded and took the firefighter to a hospital, but the person later died.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and fellow firefighting community," said the U.S. Forest Service.

Officials have not released additional details about the firefighter or the circumstances.

Fire crews have been battling large wildfires in the Superior National Forest, with hundreds of personnel on the scene.

Wildfire response and ongoing efforts

By the numbers:

As of Monday, more than 760 personnel were assigned to the wildfires, and the total area affected has grown to 73,742 acres.

The U.S. Forest Service and Eastern Area Complex Incident Management Team are coordinating the response and continue to update the public as new information becomes available.

Crews are working to contain the fires and protect nearby communities, with resources coming in from across the region.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the firefighter’s name, the specific cause of the medical emergency, or further details about what happened.