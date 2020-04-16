Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Senate passes bill to allow restaurants to sell beer, wine with carryout orders

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Coronavirus in Minnesota
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota lawmakers reached a deal overnight that would allow restaurants to sell beer and wine along with carryout orders during the closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The deal would allow restaurants that already have a liquor license to sell one 6-pack of 12-ounce beer, hard seltzer or hard cider or one bottle of wine with a takeout food order. 

The alcoholic beverages must be sold in their original, unopened packaging. 

Minnesota lawmakers, restaurants push for takeout wine and beer sales amid COVID-19 pandemic

Several Minnesota legislators along with a coalition of local restaurant owners are pushing for a&nbsp;temporary change in state law that would allow current on-sale alcohol retailers to sell pre-packaged alcoholic beverages both in carry-out and delivery

The Senate overwhelmingly approved the bill 65-2, following hours of debate about how soon to open up more businesses across the state.

Senate Republicans took the vote as an opportunity voice displeasure with Walz's stay-home order, urging him to consider allowing more businesses to go back to work. 
 

Hungry? These Twin Cities restaurants are open for take-out and delivery amid the pandemic
slideshow

Hungry? These Twin Cities restaurants are open for take-out and delivery amid the pandemic

With bars and restaurants closed to in-person dining, many Twin Cities area establishments are offering delivery or takeout service for its loyal customers. 

The House has a deal to pass it Friday, and Gov. Tim Walz has said he will sign it, meaning restaurants could be selling to-go alcohol by the weekend. Craft brewers, however, are upset they were not included in the legislation. 

Restaurants and bars in Minnesota have been closed to dine-in customers since March 17.  