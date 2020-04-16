Minnesota Senate passes bill to allow restaurants to sell beer, wine with carryout orders

Minnesota lawmakers reached a deal overnight that would allow restaurants to sell beer and wine along with carryout orders during the closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deal would allow restaurants that already have a liquor license to sell one 6-pack of 12-ounce beer, hard seltzer or hard cider or one bottle of wine with a takeout food order.

The alcoholic beverages must be sold in their original, unopened packaging.

The Senate overwhelmingly approved the bill 65-2, following hours of debate about how soon to open up more businesses across the state.

Senate Republicans took the vote as an opportunity voice displeasure with Walz's stay-home order, urging him to consider allowing more businesses to go back to work.



The House has a deal to pass it Friday, and Gov. Tim Walz has said he will sign it, meaning restaurants could be selling to-go alcohol by the weekend. Craft brewers, however, are upset they were not included in the legislation.

Advertisement

Restaurants and bars in Minnesota have been closed to dine-in customers since March 17.