Minnesota sees highest single-day total of COVID-19 cases amid large testing volume

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,191 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths on Friday. This marks a new single-day high for new cases, which comes on a day that saw the second-highest amount of tests completed since the pandemic began.

There were 1,191 new cases out of the 28,230 completed tests—a positivity rate of 4.2%. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday the 7-day rolling average positivity rate, the key metric health officials use to evaluate community spread of COVID-19, is 4.6%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

Minnesota has now seen 94,189 cases of COVID-19 to date, although approximately 90% of those infected have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Of the six deaths reported Friday, five were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Residents of those types of facilities make up approximately 72% of the state's 1,988 deaths.