How Minnesota is planning to protect drinking water in the state

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Health released a draft of the Minnesota Drinking Water Action Plan, a 10-year roadmap for safe and equitable access to drinking water statewide. The plan focuses on five primary goals: protecting water sources, building resilient infrastructure, ensuring safe tap water, assessing future risks, and engaging partners in water safety efforts. Public feedback on the plan will be accepted until Oct. 17 through the state's website.



The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) released a draft of its 10-year roadmap to protect drinking water in the state on Monday.

What we know

MDH released its draft of its Minnesota Drinking Water Action Plan and is now seeking public feedback on the plan.

The plan is a "10-year roadmap to ensure that everyone, everywhere in Minnesota has equitable access to safe and sufficient drinking water," officials explain.

While officials say Minnesota has an "outstanding" record of providing safe water, the plan was developed after a directive from the state legislature and the Clean Water Council to ensure water safety for the years ahead.

What does it say?

The plan outlines five primary goals:

1.) Protecting sources of drinking water

Identifying potential threats around water sources.

Have local governments consider drinking water sources in planning and zoning decisions.

Make water source protection a focus in watershed management plans.

Ensure an adequate supply of water for public water systems and private wells.

Review state and local water protection laws and rules.

2.) Build "resilient" drinking water infrastructure

Support communities with improvements to aging water infrastructure.

Support workforces for public water systems and well contractors.

Improve data systems.

3.) Ensure safe tap water

Regular testing and surveys for water quality.

Reduce lead in drinking water and test for lead in childcare centers, and public and charter schools.

Provide education and testing assistance for private well owners.

Empower Minnesotans to value drinking water and educate residents on how to protect it.

4.) Assessing future risks

Establish an ambient monitoring program for drinking water sources.

Develop guidance for contaminants found in drinking water.

Prioritize identifying and preventing emerging risks to drinking water.

Address risks related to climate change.

5.) Engage partners

Improve communications with residents and provide data on risks and challenges to drinking water.

Facilitate outreach, education, and assistance for communities.

Outreach to elected officials on water concerns.

Help the public understand how drinking water supply systems work.

Weigh in

Minnesotans can access the plan and provide feedback on the state's website. You can click here for more.

Feedback will be accepted until Oct. 17.

More resources

The cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul both have maps that show homes with lead pipes:

The State of Minnesota also has a map that shows childhood lead exposure by area: