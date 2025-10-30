Minnesota Rusco fallout: What can current customers do?

The Brief Minnesota Rusco announced Thursday it has ceased all operations after 70 years in the home remodeling industry. The company's abrupt closure left employees suddenly without jobs. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry tells FOX 9 customers can get their money back on current projects through the Contractor Recovery Fund.



Twin Cities home remodeling company Minnesota Rusco made it official Thursday that after 70 years in business, they’ve ceased all operations.

Minnesota Rusco closes

What we know:

FOX 9 had the story Wednesday after a Minnesota couple who was $48,000 into a window installation project with Minnesota Rusco, and the installers never showed up.

Minnesota Rusco closed without any notice as employees lost their jobs, current customers were left stuck with unfinished projects and contractors went unpaid.

Minnesota Rusco: What can customers do?

What you can do:

FOX 9 reached out Thursday to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) to ask what customers with existing projects can do, and if they can get their money back.

Sean O’Neil with the department said consumers have to sue and get a judgment against Minnesota Rusco before they can get any money back from the Contractor Recovery Fund.

O’Neil says DLI has heard from as many as 25–30 homeowners who have been impacted by the abrupt closure.

Minnesota Rusco is licensed by the Minnesota DLI as a residential remodeler. Homeowners who have suffered an out-of-pocket loss due to the closing of Minnesota Rusco may be able to receive reimbursement through DLI’s Contractor Recovery Fund.

The fund can pay up to $550,000 on behalf of one licensed residential building contractor or remodeler, with a separate limit of $100,000 per consumer.

Learn more about the Contractor Recover Fund at dli.mn.gov/workers/homeowners/contractor-recovery-fund.

Questions can be submitted to contractor.recoveryfund@state.mn.us.

To submit a compliant to DLI’s Enforcement Services, visit dli.mn.gov/workers/homeowners/file-complaint-and-view-enforcement-actions or email dli.contractor@state.mn.us.

Rusco employees ‘blindsided’ by closure

Local perspective:

Minnesota Rusco employees were just as surprised as everyone else when the company announced its closure.

Former employees told FOX 9 that they were notified at 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning that the parent company, Renovo Home Partners, had filed for bankruptcy and Minnesota Rusco was ceasing operations.

Those former employees were given just three days of health insurance, and said they were "blindsided" by the decision.