Rusco employees 'blindsided' by sudden closure after 70 years in business

A local remodeling company abruptly closed its doors after 70 years in business, and employees say they had no notice from the parent company that made the decision.

Employees respond:

Minnesota Rusco released the following statement on their website: "With heavy hearts we regrettably inform you, Minnesota Rusco, a Renovo Home Partners company, has ceased all operations. We would like to wish our staff and their families the best as they navigate these difficult times and thank all of Minnesota for their 70 years of support and trust."

Former employees told FOX 9 that they were notified at 8 a.m. on Tuesday that the parent company, Renovo Home Partners, had filed for bankruptcy and Minnesota Rusco was ceasing operations.

Those former employees were given just three days of health insurance, and said they were "blindsided" by the decision.

Minnesota Attorney General responds

What they're saying:

Minnesota Attorney General Kieth Ellison is encouraging anyone who paid for services they did not receive to file a complaint with his office.

Anyone who used credit cards to pay for services they did not receive can dispute those charges.

"Consumers who have been financially harmed are encouraged to preserve any contracts, receipts, or other documents they received in their dealings with Minnesota Rusco," the AG's office said in a statement.

The Attorney General’s Office can also be contacted at (651) 296-3353 (Metro), (800) 657-3787 (Greater Minnesota), or (800) 627-3529 (Minnesota Relay).

Minnesota Department of Labor says customers have options

What you can do:

Rusco customers could be entitled to compensation if they are impacted by the sudden company closure.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) shared a statement on how customers can recover any financial loss:

"Minnesota Rusco is licensed by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) as a residential remodeler. Homeowners who have suffered an out-of-pocket loss due to the closing of Minnesota Rusco may be able to receive reimbursement through DLI’s Contractor Recovery Fund. The fund can pay up to $550,000 on behalf of one licensed residential building contractor or remodeler, with a separate limit of $100,000 per consumer."

Consumers must file a lawsuit and get a judgment against Minnesota Rusco before any funds can be disseminated from the Contractor Recovery Fund.

More information can be found on the DLI website here.

Complaints can be submitted here.

Questions can be emailed to contractor.recoveryfund@state.mn.us.