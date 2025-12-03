Minnesota weather: A brighter and colder Wednesday before a frigid Thursday morning

The Brief Minnesota will experience falling temperatures and brighter skies on Wednesday. As overnight lows dip below zero, the Twin Cities could record its coldest temperature this early in the cold season in almost 30 years. Light snow is possible in northern Minnesota on Thursday with a chance for light flakes in the Twin Cities on Friday.



Minnesota is in for a cold and bright Wednesday, with temperatures dropping throughout the day, setting the stage for below zero lows overnight.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 20s in the morning and fall into the teens and single digits by mid-afternoon. Northwest winds will range from 10-20 mph, leading to feels-like temperatures below zero.

(FOX 9)

Skies will clear for a much brighter and sunnier day on Wednesday. The night will be frigid, with temperatures dropping below zero across the area. The Twin Cities metro could dip to 7 degrees below zero and record its coldest temperature this early in the cold season in almost 30 years.

Expected lows for the night of Dec. 3.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Thursday will remain frigid with subzero wind chills throughout the day, though temperatures will eventually warm into the teens.

There’s a chance for light snow in the Twin Cities metro on Friday morning as a clipper pushes through, bringing a brief warm-up. Temperatures will try to reach around 30 degrees on Friday morning before the cooler air returns in the afternoon, sending temperatures back into the teens for the rest of the weekend.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)