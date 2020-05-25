Minnesota resorts see low turnout in first holiday weekend amid COVID-19 pandemic

article

This Memorial Day wasn’t the kick-off to summer northern Minnesota resorts so desperately needed.

It was the first holiday weekend since COVID-19 restrictions went into place, and occupancy was far from where it usually is.

“I think, just like every business right now, we’re doing the best that we can,” said Katie Krantz with Lutsen Resort.

Lutsen Resort on Lake Superior is welcoming guests once again - only a few months after Cook County asked out-of-towners to stay home.

“All we want is for people to be safe. Tourism is the number one economic driver for us, and we won’t have any tourism if you die,” said Cook County Commissioner Heidi Doo-Kirk in an interview with FOX 9 in March.

While the county has loosened that travel advisory a bit, the governor’s latest order still “strongly discourages” any “unnecessary travel.”

And resorts are feeling the hit. In a survey done by Explore Minnesota at the end of April, seven out of 10 tourism-related businesses said business was down more than 50 percent when compared to last year.

At Lutsen, they’re just trying to adapt so they can make it to the next holiday weekend.

“It’s just different, and we’re learning and the guests are learning," said Krantz. "We’re all learning together.”