Minnesota residents wake up to more damage after second night of storms, tornado

Weather
FOX 9
Aaron Gerlach is cleaning up after the storm ripped through his property outside Hastings, Minnesota.

HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Residents in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are cleaning up after a second night of severe weather.

Aaron Gerlach in Denmark Township  - just outside Hastings, Minnesota -  is recovering after the storm ripped through his property.

Residents cleaned up debris again Sunday after another night of severe weather in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"My phone went off, the alarms went off saying there was a tornado warning in Washington County. I looked out the window, next thing you know you see a funnel cloud. I took the family, kids to the basement. It lasted about 5-10 minutes and then I went outside and everything was gone," Gerlach said.

The National Weather Service is sending out a team to investigate the damage from the radar confirmed tornado Saturday night.