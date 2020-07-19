Minnesota residents wake up to more damage after second night of storms, tornado

article

Residents in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are cleaning up after a second night of severe weather.

Aaron Gerlach in Denmark Township - just outside Hastings, Minnesota - is recovering after the storm ripped through his property.

"My phone went off, the alarms went off saying there was a tornado warning in Washington County. I looked out the window, next thing you know you see a funnel cloud. I took the family, kids to the basement. It lasted about 5-10 minutes and then I went outside and everything was gone," Gerlach said.

The National Weather Service is sending out a team to investigate the damage from the radar confirmed tornado Saturday night.