Minnesota reports 924 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths Saturday as hospitalizations remain steady

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 924 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 13 more deaths.

Minnesota has seen 88,721 cases of COVID-19 to date and 1,963 deaths.

The 924 new positive cases were out of 23,157 completed tests, a positivity rate of approximately 4%. Minnesota's positivity rate to date is 4.9% with 87,807 cases from1,791,680 completed tests since the start of the pandemic, but the key 7-day rolling average in Minnesota is 4.7% as of Sept. 8, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Thursday. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH, as its suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

Of the 13 deaths reported Saturday, eight were in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The number of ICU cases and non-ICU hospitalizations remained steady. There are currently 134 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 107 who are hospitalized, but not in the ICU. Approximately 8% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases have required hospitalization.