Minnesota DNR expands deer feeding ban to 5 more counties to slow CWD spread

The Brief The Minnesota DNR has added five counties to the deer feeding and attractant ban after new CWD cases. The ban now covers 37 counties, with the addition of Becker, Clearwater, Grant, McLeod and Meeker. The DNR has said it urges the public to avoid feeding deer.



Minnesota wildlife officials are expanding a ban on deer feeding and attractants to help fight the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD).

Five counties added to ban as CWD spreads

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has added Becker, Clearwater, Grant, McLeod and Meeker counties to the deer feeding and attractant ban after CWD was found in wild deer in new areas last year. The ban now covers 37 counties across Minnesota, including major areas like Aitkin, Anoka, Hennepin, Dakota and Wright.

In a press release on Monday, the DNR said the step is intended to keep deer from gathering in large groups, which can help slow the spread of the disease.

What they're saying:

"Where people place food or attractants out for deer, higher numbers of deer tend to congregate in one place," Paul Burr, acting big game program leader said in a statement. "The feeding and attractant ban is one tool to reduce the unnatural congregating of deer and lower the risk of CWD spread."

Why you should care:

The DNR says it uses the ban in areas where it will best protect Minnesota’s white-tailed deer population. A map of the affected counties is available on the Minnesota DNR website.

The ban applies to both feeding and using attractants, which are substances that lure deer to a specific spot. Officials say these practices can bring large groups of deer together, increasing the risk of disease transmission.

The DNR says that feeding deer, even with good intentions, can actually do more harm than good by increasing the risk of disease and making deer dependent on human-provided food.

The backstory:

CWD is a contagious neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose. It has been a growing concern for wildlife officials in Minnesota, especially as new cases are detected in wild deer.

The DNR has responded by expanding the ban to more counties whenever new cases are found, aiming to keep the disease from spreading further.