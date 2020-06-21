Minnesota reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 8 more deaths from COVID-19 and 461 newly confirmed cases Sunday, bringing the state's death toll from the disease to 1,380 and the total number of positive cases the state has seen so far is 32,920.

Of the newly reported deaths, all eight were residents in assisted living or long-term care facilties.

Minnesota has moved into its next phase of reopening, loosening more coronavirus-related restrictions. The third phase of Gov. Tim Walz's Stay Safe MN plan allows restaurants to reopn indoor dining at 50 percent capacity as well as allows gyms, swimming pools and entertainment venues to reopen in limited capacities.

79 PERCENT OF DEATHS IN LONG-TERM CARE

Residents of long-term care facilities now account for approximately 10 percent of Minnesota's positive COVID-19 cases, but around 79 percent of deaths.

The state is making plans to ease visitor restrictions in long-term care facilities after senior citizens spent the last three months living in isolation, with at least one of them dying in part to loneliness, the FOX 9 Investigators have found.

MDH has begun publicizing more COVID-19 data about health care workers. According to the latest report, 3,374 health care workers have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, at least 2,089 were likely exposed on the job.

Approximately 87 percent of patients confirmed to have COVID-19 have now recovered and no longer need to self-isolate.

Officials are also releasing numbers for "probable" COVID-19 deaths in which the virus is listed on the death certificate, but a positive test has not been documented for the person. That number is currently at 32.

ICU NUMBERS LOWEST SINCE EARLY MAY

There are currently 322 people hospitalized, with 160 patients in the ICU.

Approximately 12 percent of Minnesota's COVID-19 cases have required hospitalization.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said recently that some Twin Cities metro hospitals have tapped their surge capacity to deal with an influx of ICU cases, but it's "encouragingly stable" at most hospitals, including those in Greater Minnesota.

ANYONE WHO WANTS A TEST ENCOURAGED TO GET ONE

State and private labs reported 14,216 tests were completed from Wednesday to Thursday. Malcolm said Minnesota now has the capacity for 15,000 coronavirus tests per day.

As of June 5, MDH is reporting tests per test instead of per person to account for changes in testing capacity and for individuals who are tested more than once over the course of the pandemic.

Last month, Gov. Tim Walz announced a “moonshot” project with the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to boost the state’s testing capacity to 20,000 tests per day.

Health officials say anyone who wants a COVID-19 test, whether they are symptomatic or not, is encouraged to get a test. Find a testing location near you here.

MDH: PEOPLE WHO'VE ATTENDED GEORGE FLOYD RALLIES SHOULD GET TESTED

If you've attended a vigil, rally or protest in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, the Minnesota Department of Health is asking you to get tested for COVID-19.

Health officials worry the mass gatherings over the past week may have allowed for the spread of the virus. The department says the virus spreads quickly and easily in large groups who are together for long periods of time. Malcolm said Minnesota won't know for two to three more weeks if recent unrest and protests caused a spike in cases.

ONLY ONE COUNTY STILL REPORTING NO CONFIRMED CASES

Eighty-six of Minnesota's 87 counties now have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Lake of the Woods County is the only county that has yet to report a confirmed case, although health officials say the virus is likely circulating in every Minnesota community, whether a county has a confirmed case or not.

MDH confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Minnesota on March 6. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic.

The State of Minnesota has a helpline for questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnesota Helpline

651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM COVID-19

The CDC and MDH recommend Minnesotans do the following to protect themselves and their loved ones and limit the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home and avoid gatherings with people outside of your household

Keep 6 feet of space between yourself and other people when you do go out

Wash your hands often

Cover your coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Clean surfaces that you touch often

The CDC is now recommending people wear face masks in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain such as grocery stores and pharmacies as well as in areas that are seeing significant community transmission of the virus.

In Minneapolis and St. Paul, masks are now required indoors.

Wearing a mask can not only prevent you from getting sick, but also helps people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.