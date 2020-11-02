Minnesota reports 2,954 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Monday

Minnesota health officials reported 2,954 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths Monday.

Minnesota has seen 153,620 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Of those, over 86% of those have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

The 2,954 newly reported COVID-19 cases were out of 37,429 completed tests—a positivity rate of 7.9%. Minnesota’s 7-day moving average positivity rate has been steadily increasing over the last few weeks and is now up to 9.6%, according to Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 tracker.

Three of the newly reported deaths were in the Twin Cities metro area, the rest were in Greater Minnesota. The deaths ranged in age from 55 to 99 years old.

Five of the nine deaths were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. More than 71% of the state’s deaths have been in those types of facilities.

Minnesota has reported 2,484 deaths attributed to COVID-19 to date.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain high with 774 people currently hospitalized—195 of whom are in the ICU.

Advertisement

MDH officials will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at a 2 p.m. briefing. FOX 9 will stream the briefing live at fox9.com/live.