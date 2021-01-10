Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota reports 2,165 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths Sunday

Published 
Coronavirus in Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Minnesota health officials reported 2,165 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 additional deaths Sunday. 

The Minnesota Department of Health has reported 436,572 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the first infection was reported in the state in March. About 95% of those cases have recovered to the point where they no longer require isolation. A total of 5,707 people in Minnesota have died from the disease so far. 

Walz announces loosened COVID-19 restrictions

Governor Tim Walz announced new, eased COVID-19 restrictions

The newly reported cases were on a volume of 40,189 tests—a positivity rate of 5.3%.

Of 44 deaths reported, 27 people were residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities. 

Minnesota vows slow-moving COVID vaccine rollout will quicken

Minnesota health officials say that the state's slow-moving coronavirus vaccine rollout will speed up in January and vow that every willing health care worker and long-term care resident will get a shot by the end of the month.