Minnesota reports 1,715 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths Wednesday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Wednesday that 2,131,904 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,460,806 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, MDH reported 1,715 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths. Of the 16 deaths, two lived in long-term care facilities.

The 1,715 new cases are out of 24,033 tests, a 7.1% positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate has increased to about 7.2%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH because it indicates a high rate of community spread.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are steadily increasing, with 159 COVID-19 patients currently in the ICU and 517 in the hospital but not in the ICU. Hospitalizations are now at the highest they have been since mid-January.

Despite the increasing cases, and concerns over another wave of COVID-19, Gov. Tim Walz has said he doesn't have any plans for another set of COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, he and other governors are pushing for the Biden administration to prioritize states that are facing a new increase in cases for COVID-19 doses.