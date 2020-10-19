Minnesota reports 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Monday

Minnesota health officials reported 1,632 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and five more deaths.

The state has now seen 124,439 COVID-19 cases and 2,239 deaths from the disease since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health data.

Of the 1,632 newly reported cases, 1,616 were from polymerse chain reaction (PCR) tests and 16 were from antigen tests.

There were 22,171 tests completed in the most recent 24-hour period—a positivity rate of 7.4%. However, the key metric—the 7-day rolling average positive rate—is 5.3% as of Friday, according to MDH.

Four of the five deaths reported Monday were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, approximately 71% of deaths have been in those types of facilities. Only one of the five deaths was in the Twin Cities metro—a Ramsey County resident in their 60s.

MDH will hold a briefing on the state’s COVID-19 situation at 2 p.m. FOX 9 will carry the briefing live at fox9.com/live.