Minnesota reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, highest single day increase since Aug. 19

Minnesota reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, the highest single-day increase since Aug. 19. The state also reported 689 new cases.

Of the 16 newly reported deaths, nine were residents in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The youngest person was in their 60s.

Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 689 new cases of COVID-19 out 12,843 tests, a positivity rate of 5.3%. The key metric—the 7-day rolling average positivity rate—was 5.4% as of Wednesday, according to MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

Minnesota is averaging 47 hospital admissions for COVID-19 per day—the highest 7-day average since mid-May, according to the latest data from the state health department.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 99,134 cases of COVID-19 and 2,036 deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 7,701 Minnesota cases have involved hospitalization, with 2,036 in the ICU.