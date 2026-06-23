Dakota County gets new electronic voting system ahead of Aug. 11 primary election

The Brief Dakota County will roll out a new electronic voting system for all precincts starting with the Aug. 11 primary election. The updated equipment will be used for in-person, absentee and mail ballot voting in 2026. Residents can view and learn about the new voting machines at the Administration Center in Hastings.



Voters in Dakota County will see new electronic voting equipment at the polls this year, starting with the Aug. 11 primary before the general election in November.

Dakota County introduces new voting equipment for 2026 elections

What we know:

Dakota County will use new machines from Election Systems and Software of Omaha, Neb., for all voting locations, including in-person, absentee and mail ballot sites.

The new equipment includes DS300 and DS950 optical scan tabulators for counting paper ballots, and the ExpressVote universal voting system for displaying electronic ballots and marking ballots for any voter.

Dig deeper:

According to officials, the new system is designed to offer "an independent and accessible voting experience for all residents."

Election judges will still use the Poll Pad electronic roster to check in voters and register new ones.

Why you should care:

The updated voting system relies on paper ballots that are both human-readable and auditable, which helps ensure election security and transparency. The equipment has been approved and certified for use in Minnesota by the Secretary of State, and meets federal and state standards.

Dakota County officials say the equipment will be tested before each election to maintain accuracy and reliability.

Residents can try out new voting machines

What you can do:

The public can inspect the new voting equipment and request instructions on how to use it at the Administration Center in Hastings.

For more information, residents can contact Dakota County Elections at 651-438-4305 or elections@co.dakota.mn.us.