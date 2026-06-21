Chanhassen RV crash injures 3 occupants, damages sound barrier wall

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The Brief An RV crash in Chanhassen injured three people, including a 13-year-old boy, on Sunday morning. Authorities say the RV was westbound on Highway 212 when it veered off the road and into the ditch. The 62-year-old driver, a man from Tacoma, was taken to the hospital.



An RV crash in Chanhassen injured three people on Sunday morning and damaged a highway sound barrier wall.

RV crash in Chanhassen

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened around 9:20 a.m. when the RV was westbound on Highway 212 when it veered off near County Road 101 and went into the ditch.

The RV, a 2000 SAMC 39, then broke through a sound barrier wall before it came to a stop.

Three people inside, a 63-year-old man, a 13-year-old boy and a 46-year-old woman, all from Tacoma, Washington, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital after the crash, according to the MSP crash report.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement did not share details on what caused the crash.