Chanhassen RV crash injures 3 occupants, damages sound barrier wall
CHANHASSEN, MINN. (FOX 9) - An RV crash in Chanhassen injured three people on Sunday morning and damaged a highway sound barrier wall.
RV crash in Chanhassen
What we know:
The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened around 9:20 a.m. when the RV was westbound on Highway 212 when it veered off near County Road 101 and went into the ditch.
The RV, a 2000 SAMC 39, then broke through a sound barrier wall before it came to a stop.
Three people inside, a 63-year-old man, a 13-year-old boy and a 46-year-old woman, all from Tacoma, Washington, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The man, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital after the crash, according to the MSP crash report.
Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
What we don't know:
Law enforcement did not share details on what caused the crash.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minnesota State Patrol and a viewer-submitted photo.