Minnesota reports 1,574 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths Thursday

Minnesota health officials reported 1,574 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 20 more deaths.

The 20 deaths come one day after the Minnesota Department of Health reported 35 deaths, the most deaths reported in a single day since late May.

Thirteen of the 20 deaths were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. The people who died ranged in age from 70 to over 100 years old.

Eight of the deaths were in the Twin Cities metro while the rest were in greater Minnesota.

Minnesota’s death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,301.

The 1,574 new COVID-19 cases were out of 26,626 tests completed in the most recent 24-hour period—a positivity rate of 5.9%

Minnesota has recorded more than 128,000 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, although nearly 89 percent of the people in the state who have had COVID-19 are no longer required to self-isolate.

There are currently 584 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down four from the day before. Of those, 154 are in the ICU.