Minnesota reports 1,178 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths Monday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,178 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and three more deaths.

Minnesota has now recorded 113,439 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 2,144 people have died from the disease.

The 1,178 positive cases were out of 17,938 tests completed in past 24 hours—a positivity rate of 6.57%.

The three deaths were an Anoka County resident in their late 60s, a Beltrami County resident in their early 70s and a Hennepin County resident in their late 80s. One of the three deaths reported Monday was in a long-term care or assisted living facility. To date, approximately 71% of the state’s deaths have been in those types of facilities.

As of Sunday, there were 306 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, 140 of whom are in the ICU, according to the latest MDH data. Approximately 71% of the state’s ICU bed are currently in use.

MDH officials will brief reporters on the state’s COVID-19 situation at 2 p.m. You can listen to the news conference live at fox9.com/live.

