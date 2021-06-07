Minnesota reporting uptick in drownings amid June heat wave

After a year cooped up indoors because of COVID-19, Minnesotans can’t get out on the water fast enough.

"I know some of the pools shut down this past weekend with over-capacity, and the lakes and beaches are crowded," said Alison Petri, Abbey’s Hope Program manager.

Abbey's Hope formed in 2008 to promote pool safety in honor of 6-year-old Abbey Taylor who died from injuries she received from an improperly maintained wading pool drain.

With temperatures this hot in early June, pools and beaches across the Twin Cities are seeing large flocks of people. Meanwhile, water safety experts say that’s worrisome.

"There’s a lifeguard shortage nationally, so beaches and pools that traditionally have lifeguards may not have them this summer," Petri explained. "More people in the water just leads to more drownings…nobody is drown-proof. Anyone can drown, the youngest child to the oldest adult…their body will quickly move into a position that’s vertical and it will almost look like they’re trying to climb an invisible ladder, your body‘s telling you to push yourself up but there’s nothing there to grab and push up."

Tragically, that reality has been felt in Minnesota over the last two weeks.

"Minnesota averages around 60 drownings a year; we’re somewhere at around 12 in the past 10 days or so," Petri said "It’s heart wrenching… each time one comes up I know it’s someone’s child, it’s someone’s parent, it’s someone who is loved by someone that’s gone too early."

Leland Michael Morris was loved by his family. His sister says on Sunday night he drowned in Fridley’s Moore Lake after rescuing his children from the water.

His fiancé witnessed it, saying Monday he loved his kids, and while he was afraid, his children were foremost in his mind as he repeatedly told people to get the girls.

In order to stay safe on the water this summer, experts say to keep a close eye on one another, swim in places with a life guard, have a phone nearby, and remember a life jacket.