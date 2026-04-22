Minnesota red flag warning expands to 54 counties Wednesday

The Brief The National Weather Service expanded a red flag warning to include an additional 27 Minnesota counties on Wednesday, bringing the total to 54 counties. The warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The combination of winds and low humidity could allow fires to ignite easily and spread rapidly.



The National Weather Service has expanded a red flag warning to include 54 Minnesota counties on Wednesday due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Red flag warning expanded

Local perspective:

On Tuesday, the NWS issued a red flag warning for 27 Minnesota counties from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday. By Wednesday morning, the warning had been expanded to include an additional 27 counties.

The newly added counties include, Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Carver, Cass, Crow Wing, Douglas, Freeborn, Grant, Hubbard, Itasca, Le Sueur, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Stearns, Steele, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Waseca, Wilkin, and Wright.

The warning remains in effect for the 27 other counties that were previously reported: Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Pipestone, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Sibley, Stevens, Swift, Watonwan, and Yellow Medicine.

Red flag warning map for April 22, 2026. (FOX 9)

Red flag warnings are issued when dry conditions and strong winds occur that can make fires spread and get out of control quickly, according to the DNR.

Officials are urging residents not to burn in counties where the warning is in effect and to check any recent burning to ensure fires are completely out. The DNR will not issue or activate open burning permits for large vegetative debris burning and said campfires are discouraged.

For the latest fire danger and burning restrictions, visit the Minnesota DNR website.

Warm and windy Wednesday

The forecast:

Temperatures climb into the mid-80s across much of the state. The Twin Cities metro tops out at around 85 degrees, while western Minnesota could reach the low 90s, with some areas approaching record highs.

Wednesday is rather breezy with southeast winds at 10-20 mph. Wednesday night stays very mild as lows hold in the 60s. Increasing clouds and continued southerly flow will bring a more humid feel overnight.

Thursday will be warm and humid, with highs in the mid-70s. Scattered storms are expected to develop Thursday afternoon and continue into the night. Temperatures drop back into the 60s on Friday under partly cloudy skies and a light breeze.