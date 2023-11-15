Minnesota reissuing nearly 150K rebate checks after they went uncashed

The Minnesota Department of Revenue is reissuing nearly 150,000 tax rebate checks that have not been cashed.

The department announced this on Wednesday, saying the one-time tax rebate checks that were issued in August and September expired after 60 days, and nearly 150,000 of them went uncashed. Because of this, the department is reissuing the checks - one batch of checks will go out this week and the second will go out in early December.

These new checks will be valid for 60 days from the date it was issued, the Department of Revenue says.

Keep an eye out for the check in your mail because it may look like junk mail. The checks will arrive in a plain white envelope from a company called Submittable Holdings based in Missoula, Montana, and will have a signature from Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart.

The return address for Minnesota income tax rebate checks lists Montana, which is causing confusion among taxpayers. (Supplied / Supplied)

If a reissued check goes unclaimed, the Minnesota Department of Revenue says it'll work with eligible taxpayers who did not get their rebate after the reissued checks void in early 2024. The department can't issue a rebate check while the check is still valid in an effort to avoid duplicate payments.

Then, after that happens, any rebate checks that are still unclaimed will be given to the Minnesota Department of Commerce’s Unclaimed Property Division.

The tax rebates, adding up to about $1 billion, are part of legislation signed by Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in May to return a portion of a projected $17.6 billion budget surplus to taxpayers. He previously said at a news conference the aim of the rebates and the rest of the package was to "make life more affordable for middle-class Minnesotans."

Payments of $260 will go to individuals whose adjusted gross income in 2021 was $75,000 or less. Married couples who file jointly and had adjusted gross incomes of $150,000 or less will get $520. Eligible families will also get another $260 per dependent, up to three, for a maximum of $1,300.