Minnesota ranks 3rd in nation for percent of fully vaccinated with booster shots

Minnesota is now third in the nation for percentage of fully vaccinated adults with COVID-19 booster doses, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

According to a release from Gov. Walz's office, the CDC has administered booster doses to 10.8% of fully vaccinated adults, behind only Alaska and Vermont.

The announcement comes as Gov. Walz, former Republican Governor Tim Pawlenty, and MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm received their COVID-19 vaccine booster Tuesday afternoon.

According to CDC guidance, Minnesotans who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now get a booster at least six months after their initial series if they are:

65 years and older;

Age 18 and older and live in long-term care settings;

Age 18 and older and have underlying medical conditions;

Age 18 and older and work or live in high-risk settings;

All Minnesotans age 18 and older who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are recommended to get a booster shot at least two months after their initial vaccine.

For more information on where to get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot, click here.