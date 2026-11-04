Minnesota races: Fraud attacks fell short on Election Day

The Brief Republicans pushed fraud hard in Minnesota debates and attack ads, but it did not move enough voters on Election Day. FOX 9 political analyst David Schultz said voters also focused on the immigration crackdown and the rising cost of living. Schultz also said it was hard for Lisa Demuth to tie Amy Klobuchar to state fraud, and President Trump’s endorsement of Michele Tafoya probably did not help her in Minnesota.



Republicans made fraud a big part of their pitch, but results show that voters weighed a lot more than that.

Fraud stayed front and center throughout campaigns

Governor race hits kept coming:

In the governor’s race debates, fraud kept coming up.

"Tim Walz should’ve caught the fraud earlier," said now Gov.-elect Amy Klobuchar during a debate on Oct. 21.

She also talked about how she reached out to the Justice Department and secured more federal prosecutors to help combat the fraud.

"Even if she made a phone call on fraud, where was she?" asked her Republican opponent, Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth.

Senate race attacks similar:

Fraud showed up in the Senate race, too.

"I know that Minnesota taxpayers are angry, and I am angry, too," said now Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan during a debate on Oct. 16.

"You and I are on the ballot, and only one of us let $9 billion walk out the door to fraud," said her Republican opponent, Michele Tafoya.

Attack ads:

Attack ads persistently pushed the topic in front of voters, too. One ad said that Klobuchar had "no plans to stop the fraud in Minnesota."

Another said: "Peggy [Flanagan] got rich. Minnesotans got ripped off."

Other voter concerns ended up mattering more

Bigger issues stepped in:

"The fraud issue just didn’t resonate as strongly for enough voters," said FOX 9 political analyst David Schultz.

He said that while voters cared about fraud, the immigration crackdown and the rising cost of living carried more weight.

National anger may have changed the math

Local perspective:

There was clearly the fraud in Minnesota, but at the same time polls were indicating that people were increasingly concerned about fraud, graft and corruption at the national level, too," said Schultz. He also said anger about the Trump administration, including Operation Metro Surge and affordability problems, was overwhelming.

Schultz said it was challenging for Demuth to connect Klobuchar to state fraud. He also said President Trump’s endorsement of Tafoya probably did not help her in Minnesota.