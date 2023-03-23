MN private sector job numbers recover from pandemic loses, DEED says

article

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced Thursday that the state has completely recovered from the private sector jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnesota lost 385,900 private sector jobs between February and April 2020.

Last month, the state added another 9,400 private sector jobs, putting the number of jobs gained back since the pandemic at 388,700. The state added 10,100 total jobs in February.

"Minnesota’s continued job growth is great news – it’s a sign of the ongoing strength of Minnesota companies and employers," DEED Commissioner Kevin McKinnon said in a press release. "We’re focused on helping Minnesotans who are unemployed connect with the many good jobs available right now across industries and throughout the state."

In all the state’s unemployment rate moved up 0.1% to 3% and the labor force participation dropped 0.1% to 68%.