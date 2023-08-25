Minnesota politicians are thirsty for firefighters at the State Fair

Friday marked the Governor's Fire Prevention Day at the Minnesota State Fair, and politicians are jumping at the chance to pose with firefighters.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar posted a photo of her with four firefighters — three of them shirtless — at the Minnesota State Fair, stating "State Fair pro tip: You don’t want to miss the Minnesota firefighters at the @MNAFLCIO."

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar replied to Klobuchar's post with the phrase, "Can confirm" and a photo of her posing with five firefighters.

Klobuchar's post drew attention from others, too, inducing city officials in other states. Here's a sampling:

This story will be updated if and when more politicians share their State Fair firefighter pics.