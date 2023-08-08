Minneapolis gospel singer earns another top spot on the Billboard charts

From the church pews to the Billboard gospel charts, a Minneapolis pastor has officially earned his sixth Billboard honor.

Jovonta Patton hit number one on the Gospel airplay chart last week with his latest single "Always." He wrote the song in the middle of the pandemic, as there was so much uncertainty in the world.

"I just said, ‘God, I trust you always, provide for me always and heal me always.’ So if it's not COVID, be there for me always," said Patton.

Patton was raised in North Minneapolis and started singing in his Baptist church when he was young. He started independently recording and releasing music in his 20s, receiving his first Billboard number one in 2016.

"I’ve had people call me or stop me and say I listened to a song of yours and it made me give my life back to God."

After reaching popularity as a gospel singer, Patton decided to become a pastor and use some of his success to start a non-denominational church called The Wave. The church currently rents a temporary space in North Minneapolis, as they search for a permanent location to call home.

When asked how he will top the success he’s had on the Billboard charts, the answer is simple:

"You don’t top it. You don’t follow it up. You just do whatever God has for you next."