Minnesota Orchestra to return for in-person shows, tickets go on sale

During the pandemic, the Minnesota Orchestra has resorted to recording its concerts for people to listen to online or on the radio, but very soon people will be able to enjoy the music in-person again.

"We’re always pushing the envelope and it’s very exciting," violist Ken Freed said. "It’s been a little bit scary having nobody in the hall and sort of expecting applause."

In June, some concertgoers will be let back in for the first time in over a year.

"We’ve been in sort of constant planning mode," MN Orchestra Director of Communications Gwen Pappas told FOX 9.

"I think everybody is excited to be coming back to normal, I think they’re deliriously happy," Freed added. "We feel the audiences and they feed our souls as much as we feed there’s… people feel so isolated and there’s so much anxiety about the future and yet we’re providing comfort."

Things won’t sound different, but they will look different.

"6 feet apart, we have to be masked," Freed explained. "We are now I believe we are almost completely vaccinated."

Tickets go on sale in one week on Tuesday, then around 400 people will be back for two shows on June 11 and June 25.