Minnesota officials back COVID-19 vaccine recommendations from medical orgs

The Brief Minnesota health officials are backing recommendations issued on the COVID-19 from medical organizations. The endorsement comes as the Trump administration has radically shifted its recommendations for the vaccine. Several medical organizations have broken with the Trump admin, urging most people to still get their COVID shots.



Minnesota leaders are breaking with recommendations handed down from the Trump administration, with the Department of Health instead recommending residents follow advice from major medical organizations.

The backstory:

In August, the Food and Drug Administration placed new restrictions on this year’s shots from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax, reserving them for people over 65 or younger who are deemed at higher risk from the virus.

Last week, a vaccine advisory panel created by Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. changed guidelines for COVID-19 vaccines, not recommending the vaccines for anyone, even higher-risk populations. Prior to that change, most Americans were recommended to get the shots each fall as part of their normal routine with a flu shot.

The other side:

Several major medical associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) have pushed back against the federal policy shift by urging most people still get COVID-19 vaccines.

The organizations are recommending the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone over the age of 6 months old with a strong recommendation for children under 2, pregnant women, children and adults with high-risk conditions, and adults age 65 and older.

Minnesota backs medical org recommendations

What we know:

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health issued a statement, endorsing the COVID-19 vaccine recommendations from the medical groups. The state is telling doctors to use those recommendations to guide their advice to patients – not the federal recommendations.

Officials say the endorsement is a change from past policy, when the agency primarily relied on recommendations from the federal health bodies.

Earlier this month, Gov. Walz issued an executive order to support access to vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines.

What they're saying:

"We’re following the science, and the science is clear. COVID-19 vaccines prevent severe illness and death for people of all ages, and we want to ensure access to vaccination," said Minnesota Health Commissioner Dr. Brooke Cunningham in a provided statement. "This is a unique moment where vaccine information from federal health leaders leaves important information gaps for Minnesotans. These independent medical associations have all looked at the science and concluded that COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and important for people across the lifespan."