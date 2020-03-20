Minnesota Nurses Association calling for N95 face mask donations amid shortage

article

Due to a "drastic shortage" in Twin Cities hospitals, the Minnesota Nurses Association is calling for the public to donate N95 face masks.

"Every mask collected means a nurse will be less afraid to go home to their families at night," said MNA President Mary C. Turner in a press release. "Re-using masks is potentially dangerous for both nurses and patients. And if we can't keep nurses safe, we won't have nurses to care for patients."

Turner says MNA has been receiving numerous calls and emails asking if they can donate to the nurses.

MNA will accept new, certified N95 masks from health care or construction uses at its office at 345 Randolph Avenue, Suite #200 in St. Paul. Those donating are asked to stay in their vehicle when donating.

Staff will be there to accept donations from noon to 2 p.m. starting Saturday, March 21 through Sunday March 29.