Camper top breaks off, flies into windshield of vehicle on highway: State Patrol

The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol says a camper top broke free from a vehicle traveling on Highway 14 Wednesday evening. The top then flew into the lane heading in the opposite direction, crashing into the windshield of another vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle the top hit is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, a crash report says.



In a scenario that resembles a horror movie plot, the Minnesota State Patrol says a camper top broke free and flew into the windshield of another vehicle headed in the opposite direction on a highway Wednesday evening.

Camper top crash in Olmsted County

What we know:

A crash report says that around 6:32 p.m., a Ford F-650 towing another vehicle with a camper top was eastbound on Highway 14 near 19th Ave SE in Olmsted County when the camper top broke free and flew into the westbound lane.

A Ford Escape that was traveling westbound at the time near the same location then had the camper top fly into its windshield, according to the report.

Dig deeper:

The passenger in the Escape, a 42-year-old woman from Lewiston, Minnesota, was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident. The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old woman also from Lewiston, was also brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-650 reportedly escaped the incident unscathed.

Neither of the airbags were deployed in either of the vehicles, according to the report.