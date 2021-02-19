Minnesota National Guard delivers 4,000 'misdirected' vaccine doses

article

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses that arrived at the wrong spot were delivered by members of the Minnesota National Guard on Friday.

According to a tweet from the National Guard, its Medical Detachment responded to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport to take the 4,000 doses that showed up to their appropriate spots across the state.

The guard says the doses were intended for vaccine clinics this weekend and the guard moved quickly to make sure they got to their intended destinations on time.

Winter weather in the southern states this week has led to delays for COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Minnesota and other states. Some counties were forced to postpone or delay planned clinics due to the disruptions.