Minnesota man guilty of threatening, calling for bounty of former AG Bondi

The Brief Tyler Maxon Avalos, 30, has been found guilty by a federal jury of "interstate transmission of a threat to injure the person of another" after he posted TikToks offering a $45,000 bounty on former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. A person in Michigan first saw the videos, and alerted the FBI about the threats. An investigation showed several other posts on other social media platforms that celebrated the killing of Charlie Kirk, and made references to Luigi Mangione. The charge does not carry a mandatory minimum prison sentence, but could include up to five years in prison.



A Minnesota man could serve time in prison after calling for a bounty on former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on social media, while referencing Luigi Mangione in several videos.

Minnesota man Pam Bondi threats

What we know:

Tyler Maxon Avalos has been found guilty by a federal jury of "interstate transmission of a threat to injure the person of another" after he posted TikToks offering a $45,000 bounty on former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in videos his publicly posted online.

Dig deeper:

Tyler Maxon Avalos, 30, has been found guilty by a federal jury of "interstate transmission of a threat to injure the person of another" by a federal jury.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on Oct. 9, 2025, a person in Michigan reported a TikTok post that they believed was a direct threat to the then U.S. Attorney General.

The user reported the post to the FBI, which was posted under the username @liminalvoidslip.

The complaint against Avalos details the TikTok post, which includes a photo of AG Bondi with a sniper-scope red dot on her forehead and text that reads: "Wanted: Pam Bondi. Reward: 45,000. Dead or alive (preferably dead)."

The post also included a comment below the post that read, "when they don’t serve us then what?"

As part of its investigation, the FBI was able to link the username and post to Avalos, whose social media profile pages also contained various symbols associated with anarchists, including a link to an "Anarchist FAQ."

Posts across several other social media pages also celebrated the killing of Charlie Kirk, and made references to Luigi Mangione, the alleged assassin of the United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, including one post featuring an image of a sticker reading "be the Luigi you want to see in the world," followed by an anarchist symbol.

Big picture view:

Avalos also has a criminal history that includes a felony stalking conviction in 2022 in Dakota County, Minnesota, and a felony domestic battery conviction in 2016 in Polk County, Florida, in addition to several misdemeanor domestic-assault convictions.

In April 2026, President Trump announced that Pam Bondi would no longer serve as U.S. Attorney General, replacing her with Todd Blanche, who was sworn in on August 10, 2026.

What they're saying:

"The jury’s guilty verdict today is the result of the continuing campaign by my office and federal law enforcement to target those that threaten violence in the political arena. As American society continues to be more politically polarized, those that threaten, commit, or induce others to commit acts of political violence are becoming more numerous, more brazen, and more dangerous," said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Just this year, this office has won the convictions of individuals that have threatened a total of eight federal judges, one United States Supreme Court justice, four members of the United States House of Representatives, and two members of the United States Senate."

What's next:

Prosecuted under 18 U.S.C. § 875(c), the charge does not carry a statutory mandatory minimum prison sentence, instead providing a judge’s discretion.

A statutory maximum penalty includes five years in prison, a fine, or both.