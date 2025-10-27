MN man accused of putting out $45K bounty for AG Pam Bondi on TikTok

article

The Brief A Minnesota man is accused of putting out a bounty on Attorney General Pam Bondi in a TikTok post. Tyler Avalos of St. Paul was arrested on federal charges this month. Avalos is accused of posting an image that said Bondi was wanted "dead or alive (preferably dead)."



A Minnesota man is facing federal charges after being accused of offering a $45,000 bounty on U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in a TikTok video.

St. Paul man arrested

What we know:

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota has filed charges against Tyler Maxon Avalos of St. Paul. Avalos faces one count of making a threat online.

The complaint against Avalos details a TikTok post that includes a photo of AG Bondi with a sniper-scope red dot on her forehead and text that reads: "Wanted: Pam Bondi. Reward: 45,000. Dead or alive (preferably dead)."

Screenshots of the post are included in the complaint. The caption for the post reads: "*cough cough* – when they don't serve us then what?" The screenshot shows the bounty post only had six likes and seven comments.

Dig deeper:

Authorities were alerted to the post by a TikTok user who said the post was "imposing a hit" on Bondi. The video was posted to an account with the account name "Wacko" with the symbol for anarchy used for the "a" in the name. The account also had a post linking to an anarchist frequently asked questions site.

According to the complaint against Avalos, investigators were able to trace the account to a Samsung Galaxy phone that had multiple log-ins using an IP address linked to Avalos's apartment on Hyacinth Avenue West. Investigators also found that other accounts registered to the Samsung phone included a Gmail account in Avalos's name.

The backstory:

Investigators say Avalos has a criminal record including stalking and domestic assault. Avalos was later arrested and granted release on his own recognizeance.