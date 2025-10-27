MN man accused of putting out $45K bounty for AG Pam Bondi on TikTok
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minnesota man is facing federal charges after being accused of offering a $45,000 bounty on U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in a TikTok video.
St. Paul man arrested
What we know:
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota has filed charges against Tyler Maxon Avalos of St. Paul. Avalos faces one count of making a threat online.
The complaint against Avalos details a TikTok post that includes a photo of AG Bondi with a sniper-scope red dot on her forehead and text that reads: "Wanted: Pam Bondi. Reward: 45,000. Dead or alive (preferably dead)."
Screenshots of the post are included in the complaint. The caption for the post reads: "*cough cough* – when they don't serve us then what?" The screenshot shows the bounty post only had six likes and seven comments.
Dig deeper:
Authorities were alerted to the post by a TikTok user who said the post was "imposing a hit" on Bondi. The video was posted to an account with the account name "Wacko" with the symbol for anarchy used for the "a" in the name. The account also had a post linking to an anarchist frequently asked questions site.
According to the complaint against Avalos, investigators were able to trace the account to a Samsung Galaxy phone that had multiple log-ins using an IP address linked to Avalos's apartment on Hyacinth Avenue West. Investigators also found that other accounts registered to the Samsung phone included a Gmail account in Avalos's name.
The backstory:
Investigators say Avalos has a criminal record including stalking and domestic assault. Avalos was later arrested and granted release on his own recognizeance.
The Source: This story uses information from federal court documents.