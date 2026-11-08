Minnesota lobbyist pleads guilty to sending texts threatening to shoot lawmakers

The Brief A Minnesota lobbyist is pleading guilty to allegations that he sent texts threatening to shoot lawmakers at the State Capitol in June of 2025. Jonathan Bohn pleaded guilty to threats of violence. The incident comes after Vance Boelter shot two state lawmakers and their spouses in a politically-motivated attack.



A long-time Minnesota lobbyist is pleading guilty to charges after allegations he threatened to shoot lawmakers at the Minnesota Capitol, detailed how much ammo he had and intended to "blow somebody’s face off."

Minnesota lobbyist charged

What we know:

Jonathan Bohn, 42 of Woodbury, pleaded guilty to one count of threats of violence – reckless disregard risk after charges state that on June 18, 2025, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a Waconia resident who reported allegedly receiving threatening text messages.

The recommended sentence for Bohn is up to 180 days in jail, and three years probation.

Text message details

Dig deeper:

Authorities say a detective was able to review text messages allegedly sent by Bohn that state in part:

"…Today I bought 500 bullets. I can’t wait to shoot one of you mother----ers in the face."

"Excited to have my gun at the capitol and blow somebody’s fu----- face off."

"You’re a s--- person."

"…I can’t wait to pop ne you morher------- in the head."

The recipient reportedly told law enforcement he began receiving the text messages around 7:25 p.m., saying they were so upsetting he left a restaurant early to go home and lock his doors. Prior to receiving them, they had not spoken to Bohn for a "considerable amount of time" due to political differences, according to charges.

He also reported having difficulty sleeping that night, and concern over the fact that Bohn was known to frequent the state capitol as part of his lobbyist work.

According to a press release sent by the Minnesota House Information Services, the threat wasn't aimed at a particular lawmaker.

The House Sergeant at Arms' Office has since said it is not aware of any other threats to staff at the moment.

What they're saying:

Bohn shared a written statement after his arrest:

"Earlier this week, I was grieving the horrific acts of violence committed against my friends and colleagues. In the midst of this immense grief, I sent a series of heated and emotional texts to a friend of nearly thirteen years – someone with whom I’ve shared countless candid and passionate political conversations. In that moment of anguish, I used language that I deeply regret. The words were spoken from pain, not from intent. I am a hurting person, not a violent one.



"I condemn violence in all its forms, and I agree with the calls from public officials and community leaders to turn down the temperature of our political discourse. I failed to do that here. I am profoundly sorry that my words have created a distraction during this time of collective mourning. This moment demands unity, compassion, and reflection — and I am committed to being part of that healing."

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

Big picture view:

The charges come after the state's largest manhunt was launched in response to a shooting that left a Minnesota lawmaker and her spouse dead on June 14. Another lawmaker and his spouse were also shot but are recovering.

Vance Boelter, 57, is accused of impersonating a police officer before going on a shooting spree early that morning, injuring state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette and killing state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark.

The lawmaker shootings put into sharp focus the many websites that collect personal information and make it easily accessible to anyone.