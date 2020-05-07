Minnesota leaders to provide guidelines for graduation ceremonies Friday

article

Minnesota state leaders will be announcing guidelines Friday morning for graduation ceremonies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker and Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson and Department of Health Epidemiologist and COVID-19 School Liaison Susan Klammer will hold a media update at 10 a.m.

During the COVID-19 media briefing Thursday, Governor Tim Walz mentioned that guidelines for ceremonies would be provided soon.

Due to the pandemic, many colleges and high schools have chosen to postpone their ceremonies or turn the celebration into a virtual ceremony. Last month, the University of Minnesota already announced its plans to go virtual for the graduation on May 16.