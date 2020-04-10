University of Minnesota to hold virtual graduation ceremony in May

The University of Minnesota will be holding a virtual graduation in May and graduates will also be honored in an on-campus ceremony this fall, according to an update from university president Joan Gabel.

There will be a systemwide, virtual celebration for all graduates on Saturday, May 16.

"The celebration for you, your family, and your friends will be fully online, can be viewed at any time and from any location, and will provide you with a personalized experience," read Gabel's message.

More information about the virtual ceremony will be available in the coming weeks.

Gabel said the university is also "committed" to celebrating the graduates this fall in an on-campus ceremony, however, the details are still being worked out.

Last month, Gabel canceled the spring commencement ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After an outcry from students, she announced her staff was looking into "contingencies" to recognize the upcoming graduates.