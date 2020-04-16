Minnesota lawmakers reach deal to allow restaurants to sell beer, wine with carryout orders

Minnesota lawmakers reached a deal overnight that would allow restaurants to sell beer and wine along with carryout orders during the closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deal would allow restaurants that already have a liquor license to sell one 6-pack of 12-ounce beer, hard seltzer or hard cider or one bottle of wine with a takeout food order.

The alcoholic beverages must be sold in their original, unopened packaging.

The Senate is expected to pass the bill when they gavel in Thursday morning. The House will take up the bill on Friday. Gov. Walz has previously said he is supportive of any legislation that would allow takeout beer and wine.

Supporters of the bill will hold a news conference ahead of the session Thursday at the Capitol.

Restaurants and bars in Minnesota have been closed to dine-in customers since March 17.