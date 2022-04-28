Minnesota lawmakers reach deal on unemployment insurance taxes, worker bonuses

Minnesota lawmakers say they have settled one of the biggest questions of the legislative session.

Legislative leaders' deal includes $2.7 billion to refill the state's unemployment insurance fund, $500 million in bonus payments to reward workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and $190 million for the Walz administration's response to the pandemic.

"The final deal’s a good deal for the people of Minnesota and we’re happy to get it done," Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, told reporters Thursday.

The $2.7 billion for the unemployment insurance fund will repay a federal loan and bring the account's balance back to required levels. Without legislative action, state law requires businesses to bear the burden through payroll tax increases, and quarterly payments are due April 30.

Yet the last-minute deal comes too late to avoid the tax increase because there's no time to recalculate and send out updated bills before Saturday, state Department of Employment and Economic Development officials said.

Instead, businesses will have to pay the higher tax and get the money back through refunds or credits, a process expected to take two or three months.

Economic development officials, Gov. Tim Walz and Senate Republicans have been saying that March 15 was the true deadline to avert a tax increase. House Democrats considered April 30 the deadline to pass legislation.

Businesses have already paid in $90 million in first quarter payments, state officials said. A total of $427 million is due, though the deal would cut that nearly in half, to $230 million.

The legislation is still being drafted and lawmakers have not released the language publicly. It will require an agreement among all four caucuses to suspend the House and Senate rules to pass a bill Thursday, which Miller said was the plan.

The frontline worker bonuses will average $750 for 667,000 workers. Top lawmakers agreed to use the distribution system approved by the House in February, which makes workers in several industries eligible for the checks.

Under the House's system, workers would need to: have worked at least 120 hours in an eligible industry between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021; not have been eligible for telework; and not have collected unemployment benefits for more than 20 weeks during that period. Income is capped at $175,000 for people who worked with COVID patients and $85,000 for all others.

Workers would have to apply to the state Department of Labor. It could take a few months before checks get sent out, said state Sen. Karin Housley, R-Stillwater, who was involved in the negotiations over the worker bonus provision.

The agreement does not include $161 million to make hourly school workers eligible for unemployment benefits during the summer months. House Democrats had inserted that provision into a bill earlier this week, and top DFLers said they would continue pushing for the change later in the legislative session.

The deal gives Gov. Tim Walz authority over $190 million in general fund money for the state's pandemic response.