Minnesota lawmakers pass emergency coronavirus funding

The Minnesota House and Senate voted unanimously Monday to free up $21 million in emergency funding that state health officials need to deal with coronavirus, as lawmakers rush to deal with an outbreak that has alarmed governments across the world.

State Health Department officials have said they need additional funding to conduct more coronavirus tests, shift staffers to handle the public health response, and hire outside experts. Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to sign the bill Tuesday, a spokesman said.

Minnesota has two cases, one apiece in Ramsey and Carver counties. There are now more than 500 cases across the country. Walz said the probability was "high" that the Legislature would ultimately spend far more than $21 million on the response to coronavirus.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman said coronavirus response has suddenly become the Legislature's "number one" priority of session.

The legislation initially passed the state Senate 64-0 Monday afternoon. The House then changed the bill so the Health Department could use the emergency funding to deal with any new mutations of the virus. That required the Senate to give a final sign-off, which is expected just after 7 p.m. Monday.

The funding will allow the Health Department to move up to 130 staffers to handle coronavirus response. Officials also say they expect to test a peak of 300 people per week for the coronavirus, at $248 per sample.

The state will also provide funding to local health departments. The final piece of the $21 million funding will be used to buy protective masks for health care workers.

“We are taking this seriously. We’re not just doing an ounce of prevention, it’s a gallon of prevention,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said.

Walz and some in the Legislature are also considering:

• A revolving loan fund for hospitals and clinics

• Broadening the governor's executive authority in a public health emergency

• Public assistance for self-quarantined workers who have to miss work

Walz had a 11 a.m. call with Vice President Mike Pence. Beforehand, the first-term Democratic governor told reporters that Minnesota has gotten enough coronavirus tests from the federal government but “that needs to ramp up” to be prepared.

Hortman said that lawmakers are putting in plans in place so they can leave the Capitol for days at a time if an outbreak hits the building. Lawmakers are also considering whether to limit access to the Capitol – including the daily rallies in the rotunda – if public health officials recommend it, she said.

At the same time, Minnesota’s top elected tried to project calm.

“Preparation is not panic and panic is not preparation,” Hortman said.

Walz said it wasn’t necessary for organizations or schools to call off events or classes.

“There’s a very real possibility and a probability where we get to that point where you cancel the large gatherings,” he told reporters. “But you want to keep it – at this point in time, there’s no reason for us to think that’s what we need to do.”

