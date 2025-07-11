Special election announced to fill Rep. Hortman's seat

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz has issued a writ of special election to fill Rep. Melissa Hortman's seat after her death. The election will be held on Sept. 16, and if needed, a primary election will be held on Aug. 12. Rep. Hortman served District 34B, which covered parts of Anoka and Hennepin counties.



A special election will be held in September to fill Rep. Melissa Hortman's seat after her death.

Special election for Rep. Hortman's seat

What we know:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a writ of special election Monday to fill the vacancy after the death of Rep. Hortman.

Rep. Hortman represented District 34B, which covers parts of Anoka and Hennepin Counties.

The special election will be held on Sept. 16, and if needed, a primary will be held on Aug. 12.

Those who would like to run for the seat can file with the Secretary of State from July 15 until 5 p.m. on July 22.

On July 7, Brooklyn Park City Council Member Christian Eriksen announced he is running for the Minnesota House Representative seat formerly held by Hortman.

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

The backstory:

Hortman and her husband Mark were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home on June 14. Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were injured in their Champlin home in the targeted attacks.

The man suspected of the shootings made his third appearance in St. Paul federal court on July 3. Vance Boelter, who is charged with six federal counts, including murder, told the judge he's "looking forward" to court, and for the truth and facts of June 14 to come out.

Boelter is also facing four state counts, including second-degree murder. He could also face first-degree murder charges, but must be indicted by a grand jury under state law.

Police say Boelter was disguised as a police officer when he entered the Hortman's home and fired the deadly shots. He then shot at Brooklyn Park Police officers and fled the area, leading to the largest manhunt in the history of Minnesota.

House DFL statement on special election

What they're saying:

The Minnesota House DFL released a statement Friday on the upcoming special election:

"This vacancy was created when Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were assassinated in their home on June 14, 2025. The loss of the Speaker Emerita will never be filled. Yet, perhaps she, most of all, believed Minnesotans deserved the most fervent representation they could get. So, the Minnesotans in 34B deserve to be fully represented in St. Paul as soon as possible.

"Speaker Emerita Hortman was a world-class campaign strategist, and her example leaves us a blueprint to carry forward. The House DFL will knock on every door possible and make sure Minnesotans in 34B know how to make their voices heard in this election.

"DFLers are committed to winning this election for the people of 34B and ensuring a consistent balance of power is maintained for the state of Minnesota. The Minnesota House was tied until June 14, and the results of this election will, again, determine the balance of the House. After the chaos caused by some in St. Paul and Washington, D.C., Minnesotans deserve leaders who are solely focused on getting the work done that will make all our lives better."