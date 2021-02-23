Minnesota launches food locator website to fight pandemic-related food insecurity

A new state-run website will help Minnesotans struggling to afford food during the pandemic, the Governor’s office announced Tuesday.

Mnfoodhelper.org will help connect families to 32 contracted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) partners in every county across the state.

Twin Cities-based General Mills partnered with the state on the project as food assistance demand has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased unemployment and reduced working hours have both contributed to the increase in demand, the Governor’s office said in a release.

Minnesotans making less than $1,755 per month before taxes are eligible for SNAP benefits. Households with two people are eligible if they make less than $2,371. For more information about household eligibility, visit the state’s COVID-19 emergency food support webpage.

Apply for benefits at ApplyMN.dhs.mn.gov. After applying online, most applicants must complete a phone interview with your county or tribal human service office, the state says.

For help applying or additional food resources, contact the Food Helpline at 1-888-711-1151 or visit Hunger Solutions.