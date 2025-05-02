Minnesota kennel owner charged with animal torture after 9 dogs found dead

The Brief Moriah Krondak is facing several counts of animal torture after 18 dogs were removed from her home, nine of which were dead. Charging documents say she operated a training and boarding facility, Done Right Dogs, out of her home in Mora, Minnesota. FOX 9 previously spoke with a woman whose dog was rescued from the home in April. The dog had lost 12 pounds and had several broken teeth.



A Minnesota dog kennel owner is facing animal torture charges after authorities removed 18 dogs from her home, nine of which were dead.

Moriah Shaleen Krondak, 30, operated the training and boarding facility, Done Right Dogs, out of her home in Mora, Minn. FOX 9 reported in April that the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office was investigating suspected animal cruelty at the dog kennel.

Prosecutors filed charges against Krondak on Thursday, including 16 counts of animal torture.

Investigating the home

The backstory:

On April 8, the sheriff’s office and Animal Humane Society conducted a welfare check on a dog and reportedly found several kennels in the kitchen and living room, with dogs covered in urine and feces. The complaint details that none of the dogs had access to food or water.

FOX 9 previously spoke with Kayla Volk, who boarded her border collie mix at the facility for behavioral training. Volk said she was unable to see her dog Buddy for 44 days and received a call that her dog had been found alive, but in poor condition. Buddy was ultimately located inside a dirty cage. He had lost 12 pounds and had several broken teeth.

The complaint states that several other dogs were found alive inside the home:

A golden retriever was being boarded while its owners were on vacation. Veterinarians determined the dog had little to no access to food or water for at least six days.

A corgi at the home for obedience and behavior training was found inside a kennel caked in urine and feces. The dog sustained an injury to his neck and lost some weight.

Two dogs reportedly owned by Krondak were determined to be underfed.

Four additional dogs, also believed to be Krondak’s, were described as being in "acceptable condition" but were taken into custody by the AHS.

Several dogs found dead

The discovery:

According to the criminal complaint, authorities discovered four dead dogs in the garage and five more in a basement bedroom.

Charging documents say two of the dead dogs had been "surrendered" to Krondak, while the others had been sent by a humane society or animal rescue organizations for training or assessment for potential adoption.

The AHS believes that these dogs likely died from a lack of food or water.

"Not only does it appear that these dogs died from lack of food and/or water, but they likely suffered while doing so. Starvation and dehydration are both incredibly painful. Considering the body condition, these dogs likely suffered for at least weeks and likely months before dying," a statement of findings read. "Simply providing basic food, water, and husbandry would have avoided unnecessary and unjustifiable pain and suffering."

Family dog dies

Dig deeper:

The criminal complaint describes a case involving a family who boarded two dogs before going on vacation. When they returned to pick up their pets, one of them was dead.

Veterinarians observed that both dogs appeared malnourished. A necropsy performed on the dog indicated he was underweight and dehydrated, though a specific cause of death remains undetermined. The other dog also lost weight and had visible bones and ribs showing.

Veterinarians with the University of Minnesota notified authorities in March that the dog had died under "suspicious circumstances" while boarding at the facility.

Prosecutors filed charges

What's next:

Krondak remains in custody at Kanabec County Jail. She is facing six gross misdemeanor counts and 10 felony counts of animal torture.

Investigators said Krondak declined to make a statement and "did not appear remorseful for what happened to the animals in her care," the complaint reads.

She is scheduled to make her first appearance in court on May 8.