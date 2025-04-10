Mora, Minn. dog kennel under investigation over suspected animal cruelty

The Brief The Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office is investigating suspected animal cruelty at a dog kennel in Mora. Deputies seized six dogs on Monday night, according to a notice posted on the front door. One woman said investigators found her dog covered in urine and feces.



The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of suspected animal cruelty at a dog kennel and training facility in Mora, according to a notice posted on the facility’s front door.

What happened:

Kanabec County deputies seized six dogs from Done Right Dogs in Mora on Monday night, according to a notice taped on the facility’s front door. A woman whose 1-year-old dog was rescued from the kennel said deputies told her they found several dead dogs inside the home.

The notice listed both the sheriff’s office and the Animal Humane Society as the investigating agencies.

What they're saying:

"She came in, and she was like, ‘Well, he is alive, but it’s not good.’ And I just — my heart just sunk, and I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Like this is a joke,’" recounted Kayla Volk, who left her dog at the facility for a month and a half for behavioral training. "Is more training going to affect him? Is he going to be forever damaged? Like, I kind of feel like I failed him. So, I’m trying so hard to be an advocate for the dogs who can’t speak."

Volk said her dog, Buddy, a border collie and pit bull mix, required behavioral training after suffering abuse at the hands of his former owner. He spent 44 days at the Mora facility, during which time she was not allowed to see him. Volk said she received a frantic call from deputies on Monday night, alerting her that dogs were found in squalid conditions. Her dog had lost 12 pounds, was covered in urine and feces and had several broken teeth, she said.

The sheriff’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Thursday.

The kennel owner, who FOX 9 is not naming since she does not face any criminal charges, could not be reached for comment.

What's next:

Volk, who spent $2,000 on the training and now must spend more on veterinarian bills, said she has contacted attorneys to explore her legal options. She said she had not been able to reach the kennel owner.